Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

