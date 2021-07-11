Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,207,245.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,569,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bill.com by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

