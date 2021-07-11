Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $203,700.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

