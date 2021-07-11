Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $34,334.82 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

