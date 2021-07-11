Insider Buying: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Buys A$19,442.73 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Lindsay Dudfield purchased 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.47 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$19,442.73 ($13,887.66).

Lindsay Dudfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lindsay Dudfield purchased 3,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$7,389.00 ($5,277.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 18.24 and a quick ratio of 18.24.

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, gold, magnesite, iron, uranium, diamond, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

