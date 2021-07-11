Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 56,758 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

