Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Acquires 974 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,165,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,242,579.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$44.51 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.06. The stock has a market cap of C$52.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.