InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$94.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.1773333 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

