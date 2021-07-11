Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the quarter. Inovalon makes up about 2.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.