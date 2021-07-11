INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells $174,046.98 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

