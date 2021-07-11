INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells $174,046.98 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.