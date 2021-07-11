Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.68. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,244 ($16.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.