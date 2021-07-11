Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $476.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.