Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

