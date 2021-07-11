iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $800.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.57 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

