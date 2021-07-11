HyperQuant Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $21,454.30 and $3,626.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

