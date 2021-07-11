Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $666,072.30

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $666,072.30 and $1,357.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

