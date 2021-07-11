Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.