Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,998,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 226,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

