Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 3.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

HUM stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.