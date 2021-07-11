HRT Financial LP Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

