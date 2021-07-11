HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 96,747 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

