HRT Financial LP Buys 30,547 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $213.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59.

