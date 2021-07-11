HRT Financial LP Buys 108,659 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,659 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

CTVA stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

