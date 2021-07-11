HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.18% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.39 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

