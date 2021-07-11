HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,003 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

