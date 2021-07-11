HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,611 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HP were worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

