Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

