Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $103,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.