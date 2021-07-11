Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $61,260,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $126.05 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

