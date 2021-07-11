Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.35. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. 240,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

