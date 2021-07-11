Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,959 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.45 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

