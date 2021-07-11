Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.