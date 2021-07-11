Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.11). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 329,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

