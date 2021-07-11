Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00010309 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $16.36 million and $230,838.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.00874355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.