Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 391,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPV opened at $13.45 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

