Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $176.20 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.60. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

