Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,214 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

ICPT opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

