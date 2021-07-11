Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

