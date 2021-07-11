Helpico (HELP) One Day Volume Hits $129.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 362.1% against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,940.06 and approximately $129.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00162702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,938.70 or 0.99984732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.00960919 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

