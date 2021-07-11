Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00400826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

