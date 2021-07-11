Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

