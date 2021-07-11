HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.24 ($97.93).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.