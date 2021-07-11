Healthcare Capital Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Healthcare Capital’s (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Healthcare Capital had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:HCCCU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Healthcare Capital has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

