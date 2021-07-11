Head to Head Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) vs. Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.31%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.39 million 16.84 -$12.98 million ($0.82) -1.96 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.69

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -246.47% -40.84% -32.19% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions, and individuals, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

