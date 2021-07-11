Head to Head Analysis: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 1 2 0 0 1.67

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 241.80%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.36%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.48 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.08 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -14.84

Zovio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats Gaotu Techedu on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

