Head to Head Analysis: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.63 Coupang $11.97 billion 6.10 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PC Connection and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

PC Connection currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PC Connection beats Coupang on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

