Head to Head Analysis: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherent 0 7 0 0 2.00

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.33%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Coherent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.90 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 5.17 -$414.14 million $1.44 179.77

Akoya Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

