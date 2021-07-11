HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

