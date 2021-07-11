HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

VS stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

