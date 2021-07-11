HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 646,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,845. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

